The Washington Wizards, Jordan Poole included, face off versus the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Poole, in his previous game (December 22 loss against the Warriors), put up 25 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Poole's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.5 17.7 Rebounds -- 2.5 2.1 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.8 PRA -- 23.6 23.6 PR -- 20 19.8 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.1



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Magic

Poole is responsible for attempting 16.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.1 per game.

He's connected on 2.0 threes per game, or 15.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Poole's opponents, the Magic, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.2 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.9.

Defensively, the Magic are fifth in the league, giving up 110.4 points per contest.

The Magic concede 40.7 rebounds per game, best in the league.

In terms of assists, the Magic have given up 23.5 per game, second in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic are ninth in the league, allowing 12.1 makes per contest.

Jordan Poole vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 30 14 4 4 0 0 1 11/29/2023 26 19 5 2 4 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.