Jordan Poole NBA Player Preview vs. the Magic - December 26
The Washington Wizards, Jordan Poole included, face off versus the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
In this piece we'll break down Poole's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Magic
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|19.5
|17.5
|17.7
|Rebounds
|--
|2.5
|2.1
|Assists
|3.5
|3.6
|3.8
|PRA
|--
|23.6
|23.6
|PR
|--
|20
|19.8
|3PM
|2.5
|2.0
|2.1
Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Magic
- Poole is responsible for attempting 16.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.1 per game.
- He's connected on 2.0 threes per game, or 15.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Poole's opponents, the Magic, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.2 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.9.
- Defensively, the Magic are fifth in the league, giving up 110.4 points per contest.
- The Magic concede 40.7 rebounds per game, best in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Magic have given up 23.5 per game, second in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic are ninth in the league, allowing 12.1 makes per contest.
Jordan Poole vs. the Magic
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/1/2023
|30
|14
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11/29/2023
|26
|19
|5
|2
|4
|1
|2
