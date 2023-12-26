Kyle Kuzma and his Washington Wizards teammates match up versus the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 129-118 loss versus the Warriors, Kuzma tallied seven points and nine rebounds.

Now let's examine Kuzma's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 23.0 22.2 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 6.5 Assists 3.5 4.2 3.1 PRA -- 33.4 31.8 PR -- 29.2 28.7 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Magic

Kuzma is responsible for taking 20.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 19.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Kuzma's opponents, the Magic, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 102.2 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.9 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked fifth in the league, conceding 110.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Magic have conceded 40.7 rebounds per contest, which is best in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Magic have conceded 23.5 per game, second in the league.

The Magic are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 37 27 6 1 2 2 1 11/29/2023 35 23 3 6 1 0 0

