On Tuesday, the NBA schedule will see Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards (5-23) hosting the Orlando Magic (17-11) at Capital One Arena, with the matchup tipping at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT and BSFL

MNMT and BSFL Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena

Kyle Kuzma vs. Paolo Banchero Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kyle Kuzma Paolo Banchero Total Fantasy Pts 1011.8 1009.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.1 36.1 Fantasy Rank 35 35

Kyle Kuzma vs. Paolo Banchero Insights

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kyle Kuzma's averages for the season are 23.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

The Wizards have been outscored by 9.6 points per game (posting 117 points per game, 10th in league, while allowing 126.6 per contest, 30th in NBA) and have a -267 scoring differential.

Washington records 39.2 rebounds per game (30th in league) while conceding 49.4 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 10.2 boards per game.

The Wizards make 12.3 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.3. They shoot 35.8% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37.3%.

Washington has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (18th in NBA) while forcing 13.6 (12th in league).

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Paolo Banchero puts up 21.2 points, 6.9 boards and 4.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

The Magic are outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game with a +78 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (20th in the NBA) and allow 110.4 per contest (fifth in the league).

Orlando grabs 43.6 rebounds per game (17th in the league) while conceding 40.7 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.9 boards per game.

The Magic make 10 three-pointers per game (29th in the league), 2.1 fewer than their opponents (12.1). They are shooting 33.5% from deep (29th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.9%.

Orlando has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.3 turnovers per game, committing 13.9 (22nd in NBA action) while forcing 15.2 (second in the league).

Kyle Kuzma vs. Paolo Banchero Advanced Stats

Stat Kyle Kuzma Paolo Banchero Plus/Minus Per Game -8.9 -0.3 Usage Percentage 31.3% 28.2% True Shooting Pct 55.8% 55.3% Total Rebound Pct 10.8% 11.6% Assist Pct 21.6% 21.1%

