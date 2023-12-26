The Minnesota Golden Gophers will meet the Bowling Green Falcons in the Quick Lane Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Minnesota vs. Bowling Green? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Minnesota vs. Bowling Green?

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Minnesota 25, Bowling Green 24

Minnesota 25, Bowling Green 24 Minnesota is 4-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.1% of those games).

The Golden Gophers are 2-1 (winning 80% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

Bowling Green has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won twice.

This season, the Falcons have won one of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Gophers a 63.6% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Bowling Green (+3.5)



Bowling Green (+3.5) Minnesota has played 12 games, posting three wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Gophers have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Bowling Green has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more six times this year and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Parlay your bets together on the Minnesota vs. Bowling Green matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39.5)



Over (39.5) Eight of Minnesota's games this season have gone over Tuesday's total of 39.5 points.

There have been eight Bowling Green games that have ended with a combined score over 39.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 46.5 points per game, seven points more than the point total of 39.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Minnesota

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.9 45.4 44.3 Implied Total AVG 27.5 27.4 27.6 ATS Record 3-9-0 2-5-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-7-0 3-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 4-1 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

Bowling Green

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.6 42.9 47.2 Implied Total AVG 28.7 26 30.3 ATS Record 7-4-0 2-2-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 4-0-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 0-2 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.