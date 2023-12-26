The Washington Wizards (3-19) are welcoming in the Orlando Magic (16-7) for a contest between Southeast Division rivals at Capital One Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. It's the third matchup between the teams this season.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, BSFL

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma posts 22.8 points, 4.5 assists and 5.9 boards per game.

Deni Avdija posts 12.0 points, 5.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Tyus Jones averages 11.3 points, 4.9 assists and 2.9 boards per game.

Jordan Poole averages 16.7 points, 2.5 boards and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Daniel Gafford averages 9.9 points, 1.7 assists and 7.2 rebounds.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He's also sinking 49.0% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Franz Wagner is putting up 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He's draining 45.8% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Cole Anthony gives the Magic 15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Goga Bitadze gives the Magic 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in league).

Wizards vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Wizards Magic 115.6 Points Avg. 114.0 126.3 Points Allowed Avg. 108.9 48.1% Field Goal % 47.8% 34.6% Three Point % 34.3%

