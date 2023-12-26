Wizards vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (17-11) visit the Washington Wizards (5-23) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The Wizards are 6.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The over/under is 237.5 for the matchup.
Wizards vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-6.5
|237.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 237.5 points in 17 of 28 outings.
- The average over/under for Washington's matchups this season is 243.6, 6.1 more points than this game's point total.
- Washington is 14-14-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wizards have won in four, or 15.4%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Washington has a record of 1-19, a 5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
Wizards vs Magic Additional Info
Wizards vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|7
|25%
|113.1
|230.1
|110.4
|237
|225.7
|Wizards
|17
|60.7%
|117
|230.1
|126.6
|237
|239.6
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over its past 10 games.
- Six of the Wizards' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Washington has performed better against the spread on the road (11-7-0) than at home (3-7-0) this season.
- The Wizards score 6.6 more points per game (117) than the Magic give up to opponents (110.4).
- Washington has put together a 12-8 ATS record and a 5-15 overall record in games it scores more than 110.4 points.
Wizards vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|14-14
|9-11
|17-11
|Magic
|19-9
|3-1
|13-15
Wizards vs. Magic Point Insights
|Wizards
|Magic
|117
|113.1
|10
|20
|12-8
|3-1
|5-15
|4-0
|126.6
|110.4
|30
|5
|4-1
|14-2
|2-3
|13-3
