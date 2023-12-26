How to Watch the Wizards vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Orlando Magic (17-11) hit the road in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (5-23) on December 26, 2023. This is the third matchup between the teams this season.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Magic
Wizards vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Wizards vs Magic Additional Info
|Magic vs Wizards Injury Report
|Magic vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Magic vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Magic vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|Magic vs Wizards Prediction
|Magic vs Wizards Player Props
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (47%).
- This season, Washington has a 4-14 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 10th.
- The Wizards put up an average of 117 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 110.4 the Magic give up.
- Washington is 5-15 when it scores more than 110.4 points.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- The Wizards score 117.5 points per game at home, 0.7 more than away (116.8). On defense they allow 128 per game, 2.2 more than away (125.8).
- Washington allows 128 points per game at home, and 125.8 away.
- The Wizards average 2.4 more assists per game at home (29.1) than away (26.7).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Delon Wright
|Out
|Knee
|Johnny Davis
|Out
|Calf
|Kyle Kuzma
|Questionable
|Knee
