Paolo Banchero and Kyle Kuzma are two of the players with prop bets available when the Orlando Magic and the Washington Wizards meet at Capital One Arena on Tuesday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSFL

MNMT and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Kuzma is averaging 23.0 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 higher than Tuesday's prop total.

He has collected 6.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.2 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Kuzma, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +102)

Tyus Jones has put up 12.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points fewer than Tuesday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (3.0) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Jones' season-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 1.1 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Jones has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +106)

Jordan Poole is scoring 17.5 points per game this season, 1.0 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday.

Poole has averaged 3.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He 2.0 made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 24.5 points prop total set for Banchero on Tuesday is 3.3 more than his season scoring average (21.2).

He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (6.9) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (7.5).

Banchero's year-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is the exact same as Tuesday's assist over/under.

Banchero has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +102)

The 22.5-point prop bet for Franz Wagner on Tuesday is 2.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (20.3).

His per-game rebounding average of 5.8 is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (5.5).

Wagner's assists average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Tuesday's over/under.

He has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

