When the Washington Wizards (5-23) and Orlando Magic (17-11) face off at Capital One Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, Kyle Kuzma will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Magic

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSFL

Wizards' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Wizards fell to the Warriors on Friday, 129-118. Jordan Poole scored a team-high 25 points (and added three assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Poole 25 3 3 2 0 3 Corey Kispert 18 1 0 0 1 2 Daniel Gafford 15 4 1 1 0 0

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma puts up 23.0 points, 6.2 boards and 4.2 assists per contest, making 46.8% of shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 5.4 assists and 3.0 boards per game.

Poole is putting up 17.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.5 boards per contest.

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 4.0 assists and 5.6 boards per game.

Daniel Gafford's numbers for the season are 11.0 points, 1.7 assists and 7.5 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 22.2 6.5 3.1 0.4 0.7 2.4 Tyus Jones 15.1 3.4 6.4 1.7 0.6 2.2 Daniel Gafford 12.6 7.0 1.8 0.7 2.3 0.0 Jordan Poole 17.7 2.1 3.8 0.9 0.1 2.1 Deni Avdija 9.3 6.1 4.6 0.5 0.3 0.4

