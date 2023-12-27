The Washington Capitals, with Alexander Ovechkin, are in action Wednesday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Ovechkin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Ovechkin has averaged 19:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Ovechkin has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 15 of 31 games this season, Ovechkin has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Ovechkin has had an assist in a game 12 times this year over 31 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Ovechkin goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Ovechkin has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 88 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 31 Games 5 20 Points 3 6 Goals 0 14 Assists 3

