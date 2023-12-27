Alexandria, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Alexandria, Virginia today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alexandria, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centreville High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Stafford High School at West Potomac High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
