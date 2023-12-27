The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Protas stats and insights

  • Protas has scored in three of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Rangers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Protas has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 88 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.0 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Protas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:10 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:36 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:10 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:03 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 16:01 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 2 1 1 15:39 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 6-0

Capitals vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

