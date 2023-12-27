How to Watch the Bruins vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (19-7-6) -- who've lost four straight -- visit the Buffalo Sabres (14-17-4) on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
You can tune in to watch the Bruins look to knock off the the Sabres on TNT and Max.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info
Bruins vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|Sabres
|3-1 BUF
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|Bruins
|5-2 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have allowed 85 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.
- The Bruins' 98 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 22nd in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|32
|20
|24
|44
|34
|20
|28.6%
|Brad Marchand
|32
|13
|15
|28
|30
|17
|35.5%
|Pavel Zacha
|29
|8
|13
|21
|11
|13
|51.4%
|James van Riemsdyk
|31
|6
|14
|20
|6
|2
|50%
|Charlie Coyle
|32
|10
|10
|20
|15
|16
|52.5%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres give up 3.4 goals per game (120 in total), 28th in the league.
- The Sabres have 106 goals this season (3.0 per game), 14th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Sabres have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Sabres have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 35 goals during that time.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Casey Mittelstadt
|35
|9
|21
|30
|20
|24
|47.7%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|34
|10
|19
|29
|24
|21
|-
|Jeff Skinner
|32
|14
|11
|25
|12
|21
|38%
|John-Jason Peterka
|35
|12
|12
|24
|7
|16
|27.3%
|Alex Tuch
|28
|9
|15
|24
|8
|28
|60%
