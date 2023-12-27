Coming off a win last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Washington Capitals (who lost their previous game) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ to see the Capitals try to take down the Rangers.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Capitals vs Rangers Additional Info

Capitals vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/9/2023 Capitals Rangers 4-0 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 83 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is third in the league.

With 74 goals (2.4 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Capitals are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Strome 31 13 7 20 11 17 52.4% Alexander Ovechkin 31 6 14 20 18 11 0% John Carlson 31 1 18 19 39 22 - Tom Wilson 31 10 8 18 24 21 33.3% Aliaksei Protas 30 3 13 16 12 17 34%

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 88 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.

The Rangers rank 12th in the league with 107 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Rangers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that time.

