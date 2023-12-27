How to Watch the Capitals vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Coming off a win last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Washington Capitals (who lost their previous game) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ to see the Capitals try to take down the Rangers.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Capitals vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|Rangers
|4-0 WAS
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals' total of 83 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is third in the league.
- With 74 goals (2.4 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Capitals are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Strome
|31
|13
|7
|20
|11
|17
|52.4%
|Alexander Ovechkin
|31
|6
|14
|20
|18
|11
|0%
|John Carlson
|31
|1
|18
|19
|39
|22
|-
|Tom Wilson
|31
|10
|8
|18
|24
|21
|33.3%
|Aliaksei Protas
|30
|3
|13
|16
|12
|17
|34%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 88 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Rangers rank 12th in the league with 107 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Rangers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|32
|18
|25
|43
|28
|12
|20%
|Mika Zibanejad
|32
|13
|20
|33
|12
|19
|51.7%
|Chris Kreider
|32
|17
|13
|30
|15
|5
|31.6%
|Vincent Trocheck
|32
|8
|21
|29
|16
|19
|63.2%
|Adam Fox
|22
|3
|19
|22
|11
|11
|-
