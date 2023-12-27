Artemi Panarin and Dylan Strome will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the New York Rangers play the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Rangers Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Washington's Strome has totaled seven assists and 13 goals in 31 games. That's good for 20 points.

Alexander Ovechkin is a key contributor for Washington, with 20 total points this season. In 31 contests, he has netted six goals and provided 14 assists.

This season, John Carlson has one goal and 18 assists for New York.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren's record stands at 7-3-3 on the season, allowing 32 goals (2.3 goals against average) and collecting 411 saves with a .928% save percentage (third-best in the league).

Rangers Players to Watch

Panarin is one of New York's top contributors (43 points), via collected 18 goals and 25 assists.

Mika Zibanejad has chipped in with 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists).

Chris Kreider has posted 17 goals and 13 assists for New York.

In 12 games, Jonathan Quick's record is 9-1-1. He has conceded 26 goals (2.27 goals against average) and has racked up 302 saves.

Capitals vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 12th 3.34 Goals Scored 2.39 31st 8th 2.75 Goals Allowed 2.68 6th 14th 31 Shots 28.1 28th 11th 29.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 17th 1st 31.07% Power Play % 12.36% 29th 4th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 82.65% 11th

