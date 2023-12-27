Artemi Panarin and Dylan Strome are among the players with prop bets available when the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals meet at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Capitals vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Capitals vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Strome has scored 13 goals (0.4 per game) and collected seven assists (0.2 per game), contributing to the Washington offense with 20 total points (0.6 per game). He averages 2.3 shots per game, shooting 18.1%.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 20 1 0 1 2 at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 1 1 4 at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 2

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Alexander Ovechkin is a leading scorer for Washington with 20 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 14 assists in 31 games.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 1 1 2 7 vs. Islanders Dec. 20 0 1 1 5 at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 6

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

John Carlson has netted one goal on the season, chipping in 18 assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 0 3 3 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 20 0 1 1 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 0 0 2 at Predators Dec. 16 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

Panarin has been a major player for New York this season, with 43 points in 32 games.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 23 1 0 1 5 vs. Oilers Dec. 22 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 1 0 1 8 at Bruins Dec. 16 0 1 1 10 vs. Ducks Dec. 15 0 2 2 3

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Mika Zibanejad has 13 goals and 20 assists to total 33 points (one per game).

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 23 1 2 3 4 vs. Oilers Dec. 22 1 1 2 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 2 0 2 4 at Bruins Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 15 1 1 2 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.