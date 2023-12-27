For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is John Carlson a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlson stats and insights

In one of 31 games this season, Carlson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

Carlson has picked up seven assists on the power play.

Carlson's shooting percentage is 1.5%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 88 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Carlson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:55 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 26:10 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 24:11 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 29:29 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:39 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:23 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:51 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:03 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 27:37 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:49 Away L 6-0

Capitals vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.