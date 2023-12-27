John Carlson and the Washington Capitals will face the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Madison Square Garden. Does a bet on Carlson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John Carlson vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Carlson Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Carlson has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 25:43 on the ice per game.

Carlson has scored a goal in one of 31 games this season.

Carlson has a point in 14 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points four times.

Carlson has an assist in 13 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Carlson's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Carlson has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Carlson Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 88 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 31 Games 2 19 Points 3 1 Goals 0 18 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.