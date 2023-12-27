Lexington, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Lexington, Virginia today? We have the information below.
Lexington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parry McCluer High School at Rockbridge County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Lexington, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
