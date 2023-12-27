Who put up the biggest numbers in the NBA yesterday? This piece provides you with the players worth noting, all in one place.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

December 27 Points Leaders

Name Team Opponent Points OG Anunoby Raptors Wizards 26 Franz Wagner Magic 76ers 24 Tyrese Maxey 76ers Magic 23 Tobias Harris 76ers Magic 22 Pascal Siakam Raptors Wizards 22 De'Anthony Melton 76ers Magic 22 Scottie Barnes Raptors Wizards 20 Jalen Suggs Magic 76ers 20 Paolo Banchero Magic 76ers 19 Paul Reed 76ers Magic 15

December 27 Rebounds Leaders

Name Team Opponent Rebounds Scottie Barnes Raptors Wizards 12 Paul Reed 76ers Magic 10 Paolo Banchero Magic 76ers 9 Daniel Gafford Wizards Raptors 8 Jakob Poeltl Raptors Wizards 8 Mohamed Bamba 76ers Magic 7 Tobias Harris 76ers Magic 7 Caleb Houstan Magic 76ers 6 Cole Anthony Magic 76ers 6 Pascal Siakam Raptors Wizards 6

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

December 27 Assists Leaders

Name Team Opponent Assists Pascal Siakam Raptors Wizards 11 Dennis Schroder Raptors Wizards 10 Scottie Barnes Raptors Wizards 8 Kyle Kuzma Wizards Raptors 7 Tyus Jones Wizards Raptors 5 Paolo Banchero Magic 76ers 4 Anthony Black Magic 76ers 4 Jordan Poole Wizards Raptors 4 Gary Trent Jr. Raptors Wizards 4 Franz Wagner Magic 76ers 3

December 27 Blocks Leaders

Name Team Opponent Blocks Goga Bitadze Magic 76ers 4 Paul Reed 76ers Magic 3 Scottie Barnes Raptors Wizards 2 Wendell Carter Jr. Magic 76ers 2 Kelly Oubre Jr. 76ers Magic 2 Chuma Okeke Magic 76ers 1 Jordan Poole Wizards Raptors 1 Precious Achiuwa Raptors Wizards 1 Otto Porter Jr. Raptors Wizards 1 Jalen Suggs Magic 76ers 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

December 27 Steals Leaders

Name Team Opponent Steals Daniel Gafford Wizards Raptors 4 Scottie Barnes Raptors Wizards 3 Jakob Poeltl Raptors Wizards 2 Robert Covington 76ers Magic 2 Gary Trent Jr. Raptors Wizards 2 Deni Avdija Wizards Raptors 2 Tyus Jones Wizards Raptors 2 Kelly Oubre Jr. 76ers Magic 2 De'Anthony Melton 76ers Magic 2 Eugene Omoruyi Wizards Raptors 2

December 27 3-Point Leaders

Name Team Opponent 3PM Scottie Barnes Raptors Wizards 4 De'Anthony Melton 76ers Magic 4 OG Anunoby Raptors Wizards 3 Tyrese Maxey 76ers Magic 3 Gary Trent Jr. Raptors Wizards 3 Chris Boucher Raptors Wizards 2 Corey Kispert Wizards Raptors 2 Malachi Flynn Raptors Wizards 2 Caleb Houstan Magic 76ers 2 Dennis Schroder Raptors Wizards 1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!