If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Roanoke, Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Roanoke, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at William Byrd High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 26

12:00 AM ET on December 26 Location: Vinton, VA

Vinton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Rustburg High School at Northside High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 26

12:00 AM ET on December 26 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Christian Academy at William Byrd High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 27

4:15 PM ET on December 27 Location: Vinton, VA

Vinton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

William Fleming High School at Western Albemarle High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 27

4:15 PM ET on December 27 Location: Crozet, VA

Crozet, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Narrows High School at Fort Chiswell High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27

5:30 PM ET on December 27 Location: Max Meadows, VA

Max Meadows, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Northside High School