Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Shenandoah, Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shenandoah, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central High School - Woodstock at Skyline High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27

5:30 PM ET on December 27 Location: Strasburg, VA

Strasburg, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Page County High School at Strasburg High School