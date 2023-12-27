Shenandoah, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Shenandoah, Virginia?
Shenandoah, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central High School - Woodstock at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Strasburg, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page County High School at Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Strasburg, VA
- Conference: Bull Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
