The Virginia Cavaliers (9-2) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Morgan State Bears (4-10) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Virginia vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACCN

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Virginia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Bears are the 174th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cavaliers sit at 330th.

The 65.6 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 14.0 fewer points than the Bears give up (79.6).

When Virginia puts up more than 79.6 points, it is 3-0.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia posted 68.6 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.7 points per contest.

At home, the Cavaliers surrendered 8.2 fewer points per game (56.4) than in away games (64.6).

In terms of three-pointers, Virginia performed worse at home last season, draining 6.6 threes per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage on the road.

