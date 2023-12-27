How to Watch Virginia vs. Morgan State on TV or Live Stream - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (9-2) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Morgan State Bears (4-10) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Virginia vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACCN
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- Virginia has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Bears are the 174th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cavaliers sit at 330th.
- The 65.6 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 14.0 fewer points than the Bears give up (79.6).
- When Virginia puts up more than 79.6 points, it is 3-0.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia posted 68.6 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.7 points per contest.
- At home, the Cavaliers surrendered 8.2 fewer points per game (56.4) than in away games (64.6).
- In terms of three-pointers, Virginia performed worse at home last season, draining 6.6 threes per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage on the road.
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 77-47
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northeastern
|W 56-54
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 77-54
|FedExForum
|12/27/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Louisville
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
