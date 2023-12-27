The Military Bowl will feature the Virginia Tech Hokies entering a showdown against the Tulane Green Wave on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Virginia Tech ranks 57th in the FBS with 28.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 55th in points allowed (322.2 points allowed per contest). Tulane's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FBS with 18.9 points conceded per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 26.8 points per game, which ranks 70th.

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Tulane 386.3 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.2 (58th) 322.2 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.4 (44th) 175.6 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (67th) 210.8 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.4 (69th) 13 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (61st) 13 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (4th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has thrown for 1,994 yards, completing 58% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 642 yards (53.5 ypg) on 146 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Bhayshul Tuten, has carried the ball 155 times for 727 yards (60.6 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 25 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton's 667 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 73 times and has totaled 38 catches and eight touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane has put up a 524-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes on 62 targets.

Dae'Quan Wright's 28 catches have yielded 366 yards.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has been a dual threat for Tulane this season. He has 2,406 passing yards (185.1 per game) while completing 65.4% of his passes. He's thrown 22 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 286 yards (22 ypg) on 98 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has run the ball 243 times for 1,290 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II's 711 receiving yards (54.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 44 receptions on 74 targets with five touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has put together a 599-yard season so far with seven touchdowns. He's caught 33 passes on 57 targets.

Jha'Quan Jackson's 44 targets have resulted in 26 grabs for 439 yards and four touchdowns.

