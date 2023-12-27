The Toronto Raptors (11-18) visit the Washington Wizards (5-24) after losing five home road in a row. The Raptors are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. The matchup's point total is 238.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -6.5 238.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played 18 games this season that finished with a combined score over 238.5 points.

Washington has a 243.7-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 5.2 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, Washington has put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread.

The Wizards have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (14.8%) in those games.

Washington has a record of 1-20, a 4.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs Raptors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 9 31% 112.4 229.5 114.8 241.4 224.2 Wizards 18 62.1% 117.1 229.5 126.6 241.4 239.6

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington is 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have gone over the total six times.

This season, Washington is 3-8-0 at home against the spread (.273 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-7-0 ATS (.611).

The Wizards put up an average of 117.1 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 114.8 the Raptors give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 114.8 points, Washington is 9-9 against the spread and 4-14 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Wizards and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 14-15 9-12 18-11 Raptors 13-16 2-2 15-14

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs. Raptors Point Insights

Wizards Raptors 117.1 Points Scored (PG) 112.4 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 9-9 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 4-14 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 126.6 Points Allowed (PG) 114.8 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 4-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-8 2-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.