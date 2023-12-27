Wizards vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Raptors (11-18) visit the Washington Wizards (5-24) after losing five home road in a row. The Raptors are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. The matchup's point total is 238.5.
Wizards vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-6.5
|238.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played 18 games this season that finished with a combined score over 238.5 points.
- Washington has a 243.7-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 5.2 more points than this game's total.
- So far this year, Washington has put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread.
- The Wizards have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (14.8%) in those games.
- Washington has a record of 1-20, a 4.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
Wizards vs Raptors Additional Info
Wizards vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|9
|31%
|112.4
|229.5
|114.8
|241.4
|224.2
|Wizards
|18
|62.1%
|117.1
|229.5
|126.6
|241.4
|239.6
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington is 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have gone over the total six times.
- This season, Washington is 3-8-0 at home against the spread (.273 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-7-0 ATS (.611).
- The Wizards put up an average of 117.1 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 114.8 the Raptors give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 114.8 points, Washington is 9-9 against the spread and 4-14 overall.
Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|14-15
|9-12
|18-11
|Raptors
|13-16
|2-2
|15-14
Wizards vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Wizards
|Raptors
|117.1
|112.4
|9
|22
|9-9
|5-1
|4-14
|5-1
|126.6
|114.8
|30
|18
|4-1
|11-8
|2-3
|9-10
