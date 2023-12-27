How to Watch the Wizards vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (11-18) will visit the Washington Wizards (5-24) after losing five road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Raptors.
Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Wizards vs Raptors Additional Info
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Raptors have given up to their opponents (48.3%).
- This season, Washington has a 4-12 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.3% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at sixth.
- The Wizards' 117.1 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 114.8 the Raptors allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 114.8 points, Washington is 4-14.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- The Wizards score 117.6 points per game at home, 0.8 more than away (116.8). Defensively they give up 127.9 per game, 2.1 more than away (125.8).
- Washington is giving up more points at home (127.9 per game) than away (125.8).
- At home the Wizards are averaging 28.9 assists per game, 2.2 more than away (26.7).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Delon Wright
|Out
|Rest
|Kyle Kuzma
|Questionable
|Quadricep
