Player prop bet options for Scottie Barnes, Kyle Kuzma and others are available when the Toronto Raptors visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet

NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +100)

The 22.5-point over/under for Kuzma on Wednesday is 0.3 lower than his scoring average.

He has collected 6.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Kuzma has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Get Kuzma gear at Fanatics!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -156) 6.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: -122)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Tyus Jones is 13.5 points. That's 0.9 more than his season average of 12.6.

His per-game rebound average of 3.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 5.4 assists per game, 1.1 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Jones' 1.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Wednesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -149)

Jordan Poole is scoring 17.9 points per game this season, 4.6 fewer than his points prop on Wednesday.

His rebound average -- 2.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Wednesday.

Poole averages 3.6 assists, 0.1 more than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -139)

Barnes has recorded 20.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.8 points fewer than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has collected 9.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Barnes' season-long assist average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Barnes has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -156) 6.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: -122)

Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.3 points per game this season, 4.2 fewer than his points prop on Wednesday.

His rebounding average -- 6.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (7.5).

Siakam has averaged 5.0 assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.