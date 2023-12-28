Clarke, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Clarke, Virginia, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Clarke, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clarke County High School at Wilson Memorial High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 27
- Location: Fishersville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Clarke County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Fishersville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
