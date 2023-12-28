Falls Church, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Falls Church, Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Falls Church, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Justice High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
