Kansas State vs. NC State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Pop-Tarts Bowl
The Kansas State Wildcats are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5), in this season's Pop-Tarts Bowl, where they will oppose the NC State Wolfpack. Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will act as host on December 28, 2023, starting at 5:45 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. NC State matchup.
Kansas State vs. NC State Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
Kansas State vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-4.5)
|47.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-3.5)
|47.5
|-164
|+136
Kansas State vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Kansas State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Wildcats are 6-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- NC State has compiled a 6-4-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Wolfpack have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
Kansas State & NC State 2023 Futures Odds
|Kansas State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
