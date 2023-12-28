After studying the 16 games on the Week 17 card in the NFL, our best bet selection is Vikings -2. For more suggestions, which could lead to parlay opportunities, see below.

Best Week 17 Spread Bets

Pick: Minnesota -2 vs. Green Bay

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 5.5 points

Minnesota by 5.5 points Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: NBC

NBC

Pick: Tampa Bay -2.5 vs. New Orleans

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tampa Bay by 5.8 points

Tampa Bay by 5.8 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Pick: Chicago -3 vs. Atlanta

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears Projected Favorite & Spread: Chicago by 4.0 points

Chicago by 4.0 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Pick: Baltimore -3.5 vs. Miami

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens Projected Favorite & Spread: Baltimore by 8.7 points

Baltimore by 8.7 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Pick: Las Vegas +3.5 vs. Indianapolis

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 2.1 points

Indianapolis by 2.1 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Best Week 17 Total Bets

Over 47 - Miami vs. Baltimore

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens Projected Total: 47.9 points

47.9 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Under 53.5 - Detroit vs. Dallas

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys Projected Total: 50.1 points

50.1 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

Under 44.5 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Total: 42.0 points

42.0 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Under 49.5 - San Francisco vs. Washington

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders Projected Total: 49.1 points

49.1 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Under 42.5 - New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Total: 41.9 points

41.9 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

