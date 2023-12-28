Thursday's contest features the Norfolk State Spartans (8-4) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-8) facing off at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-51 victory for heavily favored Norfolk State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 28.

Last time out, the Spartans won on Monday 85-71 against High Point.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Norfolk State vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Norfolk State vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 70, UNC Wilmington 51

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

Against the Drexel Dragons on November 8, the Spartans registered their signature win of the season, a 51-49 road victory.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Norfolk State is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Norfolk State 2023-24 Best Wins

51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 177) on November 8

67-53 at home over Appalachian State (No. 191) on November 16

66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 219) on November 6

58-51 over Colgate (No. 246) on November 26

85-71 on the road over High Point (No. 261) on December 18

Norfolk State Leaders

Kierra Wheeler: 17.7 PTS, 10 REB, 52.3 FG%

17.7 PTS, 10 REB, 52.3 FG% Niya Fields: 7 PTS, 2.8 STL, 34.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

7 PTS, 2.8 STL, 34.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Danaijah Williams: 7.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.6 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

7.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.6 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Da'Brya Clark: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.5 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.5 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Makoye Diawara: 6.1 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans average 57.9 points per game (300th in college basketball) while giving up 57.8 per outing (69th in college basketball). They have a +1 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.