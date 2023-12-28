Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Stafford, Virginia today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Stafford, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brooke Point High School at Lake Braddock High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 27
  • Location: Burke, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.