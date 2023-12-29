The Washington Capitals, with Alexander Ovechkin, take the ice Friday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Ovechkin in that upcoming Capitals-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

Ovechkin has averaged 19:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

In five of 32 games this year, Ovechkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Ovechkin has a point in 15 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 12 of 32 games this year, Ovechkin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Ovechkin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he hits the over.

Ovechkin has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 112 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 32 Games 7 20 Points 5 6 Goals 2 14 Assists 3

