Anthony Mantha will be on the ice when the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders meet at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Anthony Mantha vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Mantha Season Stats Insights

Mantha's plus-minus this season, in 12:55 per game on the ice, is +9.

In Mantha's 28 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Mantha has a point in 12 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Mantha has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 28 games played.

Mantha's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Mantha going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Mantha Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 112 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 6 16 Points 3 11 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

