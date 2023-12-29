Will Beck Malenstyn Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 29?
In the upcoming tilt against the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Beck Malenstyn to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Malenstyn stats and insights
- Malenstyn has scored in two of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In three games against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.
- Malenstyn has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 6.1% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 112 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Malenstyn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|13:34
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
