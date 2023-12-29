Bilal Coulibaly and his Washington Wizards teammates hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Coulibaly put up 10 points in his last game, which ended in a 132-102 loss against the Raptors.

If you'd like to place a wager on Coulibaly's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Bilal Coulibaly Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.9 9.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.8 Assists -- 1.8 1.9 PRA -- 14.7 16.4 PR -- 12.9 14.5



Bilal Coulibaly Insights vs. the Nets

Coulibaly has taken 6.4 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 6.8% and 7.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Coulibaly's opponents, the Nets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 11th in possessions per game with 105.8.

Conceding 116.3 points per contest, the Nets are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Nets give up 44.3 rebounds per game, ranking 20th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nets have allowed 26.2 per contest, 15th in the NBA.

Bilal Coulibaly vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 25 11 10 2 1 0 0 11/12/2023 34 20 7 3 4 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.