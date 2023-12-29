The New York Islanders (16-9-9) will host the Washington Capitals (17-10-5) on Friday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in for the Islanders-Capitals game on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Capitals vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/20/2023 Capitals Islanders 3-2 (F/OT) WAS 11/11/2023 Islanders Capitals 4-1 WAS 11/2/2023 Capitals Islanders 3-0 NYI

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals give up 2.8 goals per game (88 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.

With 75 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Capitals have gone 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 25 goals during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Strome 32 13 7 20 11 17 51.7% Alexander Ovechkin 32 6 14 20 18 11 0% John Carlson 32 1 18 19 39 22 - Tom Wilson 32 10 8 18 25 22 31.8% Aliaksei Protas 31 3 14 17 12 17 35.8%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have allowed 112 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.

The Islanders rank 18th in the league with 103 goals scored (3.0 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Islanders are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.

Islanders Key Players