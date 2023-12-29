Friday's NHL matchup between the New York Islanders (16-9-9) and the Washington Capitals (17-10-5) at UBS Arena sees the Islanders as home favorites (-165 moneyline odds to win) against the Capitals (+140). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Capitals vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Capitals vs. Islanders Betting Trends

Washington has played 12 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The Islanders have gone 8-6 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Capitals have been listed as the underdog 21 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

New York is 3-2 (victorious in 60.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Washington has a record of 6-4 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 7-3 7-3-0 6.1 3.50 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.50 3.40 6 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 6-4 3-6-1 6.0 2.50 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 2.50 2.30 6 22.2% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

