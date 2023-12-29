Capitals vs. Islanders December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Noah Dobson and Dylan Strome will be two of the top players to watch when the New York Islanders face the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena on Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Islanders (-165)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,MSGSN,MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals Players to Watch
- Alexander Ovechkin has recorded six goals (0.2 per game) and put up 14 assists (0.4 per game), averaging 3.8 shots per game and shooting 4.9%. This places him among the leaders for Washington with 20 total points (0.6 per game).
- Strome has made a big impact for Washington this season with 20 points (13 goals and seven assists).
- This season, John Carlson has one goal and 18 assists for New York.
- In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a 7-3-3 record this season, with a .928 save percentage (fourth-best in the league). In 14 games, he has 411 saves, and has given up 32 goals (2.3 goals against average).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Islanders Players to Watch
- Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (35 points), via collected 10 goals and 25 assists.
- Dobson has picked up 34 points (one per game), scoring six goals and adding 28 assists.
- Bo Horvat's 33 points this season are via 14 goals and 19 assists.
- In 13 games, Semyon Varlamov's record is 6-4-2. He has conceded 34 goals (2.75 goals against average) and has recorded 381 saves.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Islanders Stat Comparison
|Islanders Rank
|Islanders AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|20th
|3.03
|Goals Scored
|2.34
|31st
|20th
|3.29
|Goals Allowed
|2.75
|8th
|24th
|29.7
|Shots
|28.1
|28th
|31st
|35.7
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|17th
|9th
|24.21%
|Power Play %
|12.09%
|30th
|31st
|71.84%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.18%
|11th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.