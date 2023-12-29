Mathew Barzal and Dylan Strome are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals meet at UBS Arena on Friday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Capitals vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Strome's 20 points are important for Washington. He has put up 13 goals and seven assists in 32 games.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 20 1 0 1 2 at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 1 1 4

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Alexander Ovechkin has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with six goals and 14 assists.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 1 1 2 7 vs. Islanders Dec. 20 0 1 1 5 at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 0 0 4

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

John Carlson is a key contributor on offense for Washington with one goal and 18 assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 0 3 3 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 20 0 1 1 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Barzal, who has scored 35 points in 33 games (10 goals and 25 assists).

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Dec. 23 0 2 2 3 at Capitals Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Dec. 16 0 0 0 1

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Noah Dobson is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 34 points (six goals, 28 assists) to the team.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 at Capitals Dec. 20 0 0 0 2 vs. Oilers Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Dec. 16 0 3 3 1

