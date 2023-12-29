The Washington Wizards, Corey Kispert included, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 132-102 loss to the Raptors, Kispert had 13 points.

With prop bets available for Kispert, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.4 11.9 Rebounds -- 2.3 1.8 Assists -- 1.5 1.3 PRA -- 15.2 15 PR -- 13.7 13.7 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.1



Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Nets

Kispert has taken 8.5 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 9.1% and 8.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.1 threes per game, or 16.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Kispert's opponents, the Nets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.8 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nets have conceded 116.3 points per game, which is 20th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Nets have conceded 44.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nets have given up 26.2 per game, 15th in the league.

Allowing 13.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nets are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Corey Kispert vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 21 7 2 2 1 1 0 11/12/2023 27 8 3 4 0 0 1

