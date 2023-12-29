Daniel Gafford's Washington Wizards take the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 132-102 loss to the Raptors (his last action) Gafford produced 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

With prop bets in place for Gafford, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.1 13.3 Rebounds 7.5 7.7 8.0 Assists -- 1.7 1.9 PRA -- 20.5 23.2 PR -- 18.8 21.3



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Nets

Gafford is responsible for attempting 6.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.6 per game.

The Wizards rank 11th in possessions per game with 105.8. His opponents, the Nets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Nets are the 20th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 116.3 points per game.

Conceding 44.3 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

The Nets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 26.2 assists per contest.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 22 3 2 2 0 2 0 11/12/2023 16 5 5 0 0 0 2

