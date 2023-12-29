Deni Avdija will take the court for the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Brooklyn Nets.

In his most recent time on the court, a 132-102 loss to the Raptors, Avdija totaled 12 points and two steals.

Below, we dig into Avdija's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.1 9.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.7 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.7 PRA -- 20.4 18.7 PR -- 16.6 15



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Avdija has made 4.3 shots per game, which adds up to 9.8% of his team's total makes.

The Wizards rank 11th in possessions per game with 105.8. His opponents, the Nets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nets have conceded 116.3 points per game, which is 20th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Nets have given up 44.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 20th in the league.

The Nets allow 26.2 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Deni Avdija vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 27 15 7 4 1 2 1 11/12/2023 38 14 9 3 1 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.