In the upcoming matchup against the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Dylan Strome to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Strome stats and insights

In 10 of 32 games this season, Strome has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has attempted seven shots in three games versus the Islanders this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Strome has accumulated four goals and three assists.

He has an 18.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 112 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:37 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:17 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:32 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:56 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:02 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:56 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 2 2 0 18:55 Home L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.