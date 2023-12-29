Fairfax, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Fairfax, Virginia today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 28
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Langley High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 28
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osbourn High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 28
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 28
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooke Point High School at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Burke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Burke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
