In the upcoming matchup versus the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Hendrix Lapierre to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lapierre stats and insights

Lapierre has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In three games versus the Islanders this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

Lapierre has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 112 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lapierre recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:01 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:09 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:28 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 9:00 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:01 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:48 Away W 5-4 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:05 Away L 2-1 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:12 Home W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.