The New York Islanders (16-9-9) take on the Washington Capitals (17-10-5) at UBS Arena on Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2. The Islanders fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-0 in their most recent game, while the Capitals are coming off a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers.

The Capitals have recorded a 5-2-3 record in their last 10 contests. They have totaled 25 goals while conceding 23 in that time. On the power play, 27 opportunities have resulted in six goals (22.2% conversion rate).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Friday's hockey contest.

Capitals vs. Islanders Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final result of Islanders 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-165)

Islanders (-165) Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)

Over 5.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals (17-10-5 overall) have posted a record of 6-5-11 in games that have needed OT this season.

Washington has earned 16 points (7-1-2) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

This season the Capitals scored only one goal in eight games and have gone 1-6-1 (three points).

Washington has earned nine points (4-0-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Capitals have scored three or more goals 15 times, earning 27 points from those matchups (12-0-3).

This season, Washington has scored a lone power-play goal in seven games has a record of 3-2-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Washington has posted a record of 4-3-3 (11 points).

The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in 21 games. The Capitals finished 12-7-2 in those matchups (26 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 20th 3.03 Goals Scored 2.34 31st 20th 3.29 Goals Allowed 2.75 8th 24th 29.7 Shots 28.1 28th 31st 35.7 Shots Allowed 30.7 17th 9th 24.21% Power Play % 12.09% 30th 31st 71.84% Penalty Kill % 82.18% 11th

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

