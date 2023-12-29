John Carlson and the Washington Capitals will face the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Carlson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

John Carlson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Carlson has averaged 25:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Carlson has a goal in one of his 32 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 14 of 32 games this season, Carlson has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Carlson has an assist in 13 of 32 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Carlson's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

Carlson has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Carlson Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are conceding 112 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 32 Games 5 19 Points 3 1 Goals 0 18 Assists 3

