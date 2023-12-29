Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Kuzma totaled 14 points and seven assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 132-102 loss against the Raptors.

With prop bets in place for Kuzma, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.5 21.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.1 6.4 Assists 3.5 4.4 3.6 PRA -- 33 31 PR -- 28.6 27.4 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.3



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Kuzma has made 8.7 field goals per game, which adds up to 19.8% of his team's total makes.

Kuzma is averaging 6.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Wizards rank 11th in possessions per game with 105.8. His opponents, the Nets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 20th in the league, giving up 116.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Nets are 20th in the NBA, conceding 44.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nets are ranked 15th in the league, allowing 26.2 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets have given up 13.8 makes per contest, 23rd in the NBA.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 30 17 3 2 1 0 0 11/12/2023 31 15 4 3 0 2 1

